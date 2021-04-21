Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $11.95 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Myriad has a market cap of $11.95 million and $161,118.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 51.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,355,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

