Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

