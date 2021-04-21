Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $516,887.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $516,887.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $24.11 or 0.00043768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

