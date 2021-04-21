Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTL. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.15.
MTL opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.77.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.