Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTL. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.15.

MTL opened at C$13.48 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.77.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

