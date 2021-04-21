Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

