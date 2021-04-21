MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,469 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 918,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,202. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

