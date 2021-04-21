MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.41. 3,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

