MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.