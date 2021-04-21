MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.64. 89,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

