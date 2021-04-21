MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $263.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $309.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

