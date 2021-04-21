Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $32.02

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $31.14. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 4,916 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

