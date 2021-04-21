MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

