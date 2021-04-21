Motco Has $59,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.41 and a 200-day moving average of $347.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.85 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

