Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.