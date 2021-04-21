Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAS stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

