Morgan Stanley Trims Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Target Price to $50.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LEGN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

