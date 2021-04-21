Morgan Stanley Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $29.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LRN traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

