Morgan Stanley Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

