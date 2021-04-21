Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.60. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE MS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 702,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.