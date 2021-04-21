Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.