Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.
STT stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
