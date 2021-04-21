Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $185.27 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.