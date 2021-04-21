Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.70.

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

