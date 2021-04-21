Morgan Stanley Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.