Morgan Stanley Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

LEVI stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,212 shares of company stock worth $33,123,901 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

