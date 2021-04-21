Morgan Stanley Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

