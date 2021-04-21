Morgan Stanley Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 708.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.