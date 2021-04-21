Morgan Stanley Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of Astronics worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

ATRO stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $513.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.