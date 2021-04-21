Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $281.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

