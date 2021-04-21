Morgan Stanley Buys 18,104 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

