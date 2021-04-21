Morgan Stanley Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of ATO opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

