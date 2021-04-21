Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 596.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

