Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 678,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,062. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

