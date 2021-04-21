Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,404 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. 13,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,857. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

