Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,346 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NULV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 127,914 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

