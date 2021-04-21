Moller Financial Services Buys 614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.