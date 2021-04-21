Moller Financial Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

