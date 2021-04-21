Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 12.50-13.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.50-13.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MOH opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

