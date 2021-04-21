Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Head-To-Head Survey

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Global Management and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 4 12 0 2.75 Moelis & Company 2 6 1 0 1.89

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus price target of $55.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential downside of 16.65%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management N/A 30.32% 6.29% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.93 billion 4.06 $843.19 million $2.71 18.94 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.61 $105.10 million $1.96 27.47

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apollo Global Management pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Moelis & Company on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. The firm was formally know as Apollo Global Management, LLC. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

