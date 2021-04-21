Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $234.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $208.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

