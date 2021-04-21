Mizuho Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $150.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

