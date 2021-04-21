Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The stock has a market cap of $551.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

