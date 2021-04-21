Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $24.61 or 0.00044271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $51,958.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,323,113 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.