MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $402,392.29 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $402,392.29 and $1,619.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,893.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.80 or 0.04361893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00477228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $909.11 or 0.01686846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.36 or 0.00705762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00551117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00444481 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00249010 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

