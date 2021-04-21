MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $311,072.01 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $311,072.01 and approximately $464.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,824.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.00 or 0.04146956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $972.24 or 0.01741617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00469508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00740008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00546662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00449571 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00244836 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

