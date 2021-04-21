Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Up 0.4%

Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91). 6,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 96,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £400.49 million and a PE ratio of -105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.95.

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

