Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

