Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

