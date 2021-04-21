Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.