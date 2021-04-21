Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.