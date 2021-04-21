MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.53

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 29947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

