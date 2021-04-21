MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.53

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 29947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.
MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.
In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
